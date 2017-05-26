Miley will beef up security

Photo: All rights reserved. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus will increase security for herself and her fans in the wake of the bombing attack at her friend Ariana Grande's concert on Monday.

On Monday, 22 people were killed and 59 were hospitalized when a bomber detonated a device as people left Ariana's show at the 21,000-seater Manchester Arena in England.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed the Problem singer has cancelled her London concerts this week and other European dates until 5 June.

In an appearance on U.S. morning show Today on Friday, Miley expressed her support for Ariana and explained how the news of the traumatic events has impacted her.

"Just to know someone who goes through that I think it makes my life feel real," she told Today co-host Carson Daly ahead of her performance on the show. "I'm also someone that, you know, I don't like a lot of people around, I don't really have like the team, the crew around me, so usually I like to lay really low-key.

"So now I realize I need to know that I'm around a lot of people, and to protect myself and to protect everyone that's here," she added, explaining the Manchester atrocity has forced her to be more cautious, and she plans to hire a security detail going forward to protect not just herself but her fans too.

"You know I don't really roll with the crew, the security team or whatever, so now I think not only for my safety but for everyone else (I should). It's really been an eye-opener," sighed Miley.

The Party in the U.S.A. singer dedicated her performance of new single Malibu on The Voice finale on Tuesday evening to Ariana and the people affected by the bombing, and she added she can't wait to see the singer to comfort her.

"For my friend Ariana it's been... beyond and I can't wait till I get a second to give her a big hug for sure," she said.