Broadway or Bust @ KAS

Photo: KelownaActorsStudio.com

The Kelowna Actors Studio Academy Foundation and The Kelowna Actors Studio presents ‘Broadway or Bust’ a Musical Revue and Silent Auction in support of an educational trip to New York City in August of this year.

The Kelowna Actors Studio Academy offers advanced education in Music, Dance and Theatre for students in grade 9 thru 12. Academics are done on line through the South Central Interior Distance Education School.

Students are given a unique opportunity to study within the Kelowna Actors Studio with full rehearsal hall, professional theatre, set and costume workshops and much more.

Students receive ongoing, comprehensive training with professionals, performance opportunities on MainStage productions, technical experience as well as attending several professional productions and workshops including voice, music, piano, theory, scene study, choreography (contemporary and ballet), Drama, Musical Theatre, Hoop, Acro, Yoga, Meisner Technique, Teaching Dynamics plus many more facets of the performing arts.

‘Broadway or Bust ' is a musical revue of iconic Broadway Favourites from the best and most loved Broadway shows including Hamilton, Rent, Grease, Spring Awakening, Les Miserables, Hairspray, Aladdin and many more. Hosted by Randy Leslie the production covers the prolific Broadway careers of many of the most loved lyricists and composers.

The Academy student cast includes, Quinn Armstrong. Celeste Catena, Emily Dehod , Jenna Geen, Cassidy Hergott, Alex Holowaty, Tiernan Lafleur Johnson, Jerome Laroche, Nicholas Madsen, Madeleine Molgat, Ryan Nicolai, Josie Schmalz and Andrea Sorestad.

This is the final opportunity for many of the students to ‘strut their stuff’ as they move on to study theatre arts at various locations throughout Canada.

Broadway or Bust - A Musical Revue and Silent Auction takes place on June 13, 2017

Show time 7:30pm - ONE PERFORMANCE ONLY(Dinner seating is 5:45pm). Dinner, show only, dessert only options available.