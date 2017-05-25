42377
39868

Entertainment  

Broadway or Bust @ KAS

- | Story: 197925

The Kelowna Actors Studio Academy Foundation and The Kelowna Actors Studio presents ‘Broadway or Bust’ a Musical Revue and Silent Auction in support of an educational trip to New York City in August of this year.

The Kelowna Actors Studio Academy offers advanced education in Music, Dance and Theatre for students in grade 9 thru 12.  Academics are done on line through the South Central Interior Distance Education School.

Students are given a unique opportunity to study within the Kelowna Actors Studio with full rehearsal hall, professional theatre, set and costume workshops and much more.           

Students receive ongoing, comprehensive training with professionals, performance opportunities on MainStage productions, technical experience as well as attending several professional productions and workshops including voice, music, piano, theory, scene study, choreography (contemporary and ballet), Drama, Musical Theatre, Hoop, Acro, Yoga, Meisner Technique, Teaching Dynamics plus many more facets of the performing arts.

‘Broadway or Bust ' is a musical revue of iconic Broadway Favourites from the best and most loved Broadway shows including Hamilton, Rent, Grease, Spring Awakening, Les Miserables, Hairspray, Aladdin and many more. Hosted by Randy Leslie the production covers the prolific Broadway careers of many of the most loved lyricists and composers.

The Academy student cast includes, Quinn Armstrong. Celeste Catena, Emily Dehod , Jenna Geen, Cassidy Hergott, Alex Holowaty, Tiernan Lafleur Johnson, Jerome Laroche, Nicholas Madsen, Madeleine Molgat, Ryan Nicolai, Josie Schmalz and Andrea Sorestad.

This is the final opportunity for many of the students to ‘strut their stuff’ as they move on to study theatre arts at various locations throughout Canada.

Broadway or Bust - A Musical Revue and Silent Auction takes place on June 13, 2017

Show time 7:30pm - ONE PERFORMANCE ONLY(Dinner seating is 5:45pm). Dinner, show only, dessert only options available. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award

Galleries
Some people absolutely nailed the whole yearbook quote thing, whether intentional or not.
Yearbook masterpieces that deserve an award (2)
Galleries
These amusing yearbook quotes will live on forever.
We shouldn’t have to explain this to you, but here’s why the earth isn’t flat
Must Watch
The mainstreaming of conspiracy theories is nothing if not a...
Harry Styles plays acoustic set in Mexico City to honor bombing victims
Music
Harry Styles honored the victims of Monday night's bomb blast...


38398
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
39830


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41774