CCR Tribute @ KCT

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents COMPLETELY CREEDENCE on Thursday, September 21 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, 1375 Water Street, Kelowna.  Tickets are $42.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Prospera Place Box Office, 1223 Water Street.  Charge by phone at 250-762-5050 or online at www.selectyourtickets.com.
 
Woodstock alum Creedence Clearwater Revival ruled the late 60’s and early 70’s. Their Southern Rock style encompassing roots rock, swamp rock and blues produced the hit titles “Proud Mary”, “I Put a Spell on You”, “Suzie Q”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Midnight Special”, “Travelin’ Band”, “Down On the Corner”, “Fortunate Son”, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain”, “Sweet Hitchhiker” and many others.
 
COMPLETELY CREEDENCE is the Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, inviting you to be transported back in time to an era of intense passions.  This four-piece group from Vancouver Island, also known as Mr Completely, has been recording and performing together for more than a decade.
 
Come join us for a perfect musical experience as we transport you back in time and put a spell on you.
 
For more about COMPLETELY CREEDENCE visit: www.completelycreedence.com.
 
