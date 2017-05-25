Pattinson went unnoticed

Photo: All rights reserved. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson credits fake pockmarks on his face for keeping him anonymous while shooting in New York.

The British actor has managed to leave his role of vampire Edward Cullen behind since the Twilight franchise finished with countless impressive roles, including his latest in the Safdie brothers' crime-drama Good Time. Robert plays Constantine, a bank robber who takes desperate measures to free his brother from jail after a job goes wrong, and the star was relieved the illusion of the tale wasn't disrupted while on the streets of the Big Apple.

"Because we were shooting guerilla style, I was so nervous (about) people finding out about the shoot and paparazzi being there," Robert explained at a press conference in Cannes on Thursday morning, referring to the method of making low budget movies in which scenes are shot quickly in real locations without any warning, and without obtaining filming permits.

"It destroys the illusion of it. What I was doing as a person was feeding into the character, trying to disappear, trying to be a ghost in the crowd."

Explaining a make-up artist gave him a dramatic transformation, the 31-year-old continued: "We experimented with a few different things. You've got these pockmarks in the skin and no one recognized you. We shot the movie on the streets of New York, and no one took a cell phone picture."

His performance has already been receiving rave reviews, with Robert describing his alter ago as quite an "amoral" character.

While he wasn't fully able to relate to his onscreen persona the handsome star, who shared he has the next 12 months of his life completely planned, noted a little of his personality did slip into the part, in particular his "manic" side.

"No one really sees that," he admitted. "That's a private thing. I'm someone who just stops at a red light and I'm just revving."