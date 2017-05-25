Grande's song tops charts

Photo: All rights reserved. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's 2015 hit One Last Time has topped the iTunes chart in the U.K. following a fan campaign after the Manchester Arena attack.

The 23-year-old singer performed the single, the fifth track from her 2014 album My Everything, during her Manchester Arena show on Monday night. Following the concert, suicide bomber Salman Abedi set off an explosive device in the box office area of the concert venue as her fans were leaving, killing 22 people and injured more than 50 others.

In the days since the attack, her fans have been campaigning on social media to get the song, which they feel is a fitting tribute to the victims, to number one and they succeeded on Thursday when it reached the top of the iTunes charts in the U.K.

The single, which peaked on the U.K. singles at number 24 upon release, is now on track to be in the top 40 again when the official chart is unveiled on Friday. The Official Charts Company representatives confirmed it had climbed from outside the top 200 to number 35 overnight.

After the tragedy, the singer posted on Twitter, "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words" and flew back to her hometown in Florida to be with her family and boyfriend Mac Miller. She has cancelled all upcoming tour dates until 5 June.

American film producer Patrick Millsaps, the father of Ariana fans, wrote an open letter to the star which has been retweeted more than 6,000 times.

In the note, he wrote, "You don't have a dadgum thing to apologise for... you see, you are no more responsible for the actions of an insane coward who committed an evil act in your proximity than you would be for a devastating natural disaster...

"When and only when you are ready... SING AGAIN. Music is the international language of peace. Every time you open your mouth and share that incredible God-given gift to the world, you make this c**ppy world a little less c**ppy... Take care of you first. Your fans aren't going anywhere."

On Thursday, members of the British public observed a minute's silence to honor the victims, and British monarch Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet some of the injured.