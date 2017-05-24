Caetani 2017 summer music

Photo: Caetani.org

It may still seem like spring in the Okanagan, but summer must be right around the corner. Right? The kick off event of the Caetani Cultural Centre’s annual Summer Music Series is a great sign that things are going to change for the better!

Entering its fourth year, the Music Series showcases amazing talent from the Okanagan Valley, who will take the stage the last Sunday of every month (2:00 pm, May – September) at the beautiful Caetani gardens and natural amphitheater.

The May 28th launch will feature the amazing vocals, songwriting and pure raw talent that is Joshua Smith and Kelowna Folk duo Tiger Moon.



Joshua Smith, who will be opening the show has carved a niche for himself in the Okanagan with his very own brand of East Coast-Soul-Folk music. What one could suggest as being a Soul-inspired, captivating experience, Joshua is a singer/songwriter who mingles catchy clever lines and infectious vocals in the company of playful story telling. With a nod to “Motown”, Joshua Smith captures tradition and folk-friendly modernism with his songwriting prowess. Imagine if Marvin Gaye, Hank Williams & Paul Simon went on a road trip to Nashville.

Headlining the afternoon performance will be Tiger Moon a Western Canadian folk duo that boasts harmonious sounds, heartfelt melodies, and foot-stomping rhythms. This is a pair to be reckoned with. They perform with a guitar, mandolin, two sets of boots and two big, rich voices. Drawing their sound from traditional folk, Canadiana, soul and rock, they are a minimalist barn-burning band with syrupsoaked harmonies.



Gear up for summer Vernon! Bring your blankets, folding chairs, and even a picnic and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of music presented by the Caetani Centre. Each show begins at 2:00 pm; RAIN OR SHINE and a selection of refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is by donation ($10.00 recommended donation for adults, $5.00 for Caetani members and kids). Memberships will be available for purchase at the event. Proceeds go directly to the artists and toward capitol improvement projects at the Centre. Parking is not available at the Caetani Centre and patrons are asked to park off site in approved parking zones.

The series will continue through September and will feature the following acts:

June 16th – Special Friday evening event with Cod Gone Wild new CD launch ~ Get your Tickets now! $25 Available on-line at www.caetani.org Cash bar and food available on site

June 25th – Carolyn Anele, The Smith-Fraser Duo (Andrew Smith, Neil Fraser) Admission by donation

July 30th – Songwriter’s Showcase and Contest (details at Caetani.org) Admission by donation

August 27th – Allie Bootsma, Virgil Caine Admission by donation

September 24th – Betty Johnson, Aaron Loewen Trio (gypsy Jazz) Admission by donation