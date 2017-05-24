Katy Perry: 'World will heal'

Photo: All rights reserved. Katy Perry

Katy Perry believes that the world will heal when "women unite".

The 32-year-old singer is currently doing the rounds promoting her new single Swish Swish and upcoming album Witness. The day after taking part in Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she spoke for the first time about her feud with Taylor Swift, Katy referenced the beef once again when she swung by the SiriusXM radio studios on Tuesday.

Admitting she's more than ready to put their difference behind them, Katy said: "By the way, I am ready, because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal. I don't have any beef really with anyone.

"I love everyone, and honestly I love everyone and I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially, like we need to come together and love on each other today. Don't matter where you come from, don't matter what you believe, don't matter which music you like the most, we are the same and we need to be unified."

Katy did try to reach out to Taylor to sort the situation herself, "to do the right thing, the good thing", but the singer's response was to pen her song Bad Blood, which was widely speculated to be about the feud.

When Katy dropped Swish Swish, many thought the lyrics represented her "revenge song" as a response to Taylor. But Katy insists it's not about any one person, and instead epitomises her general attitude towards life.

"Swish Swish just basically is like, I stay winning," she explained. "I just like, you know, I'm above that crap. I'm gonna stay winning. You gonna try to hold me down, I'm gonna come out like a phoenix rising."