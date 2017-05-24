Snyder thanks fans

Photo: All rights reserved. Deborah and Zack Snyder

Director Zack Snyder has thanked fans for support after he dropped out of shooting Justice League to mourn his daughter's death.

The Man of Steel moviemaker revealed earlier this week that he had stepped away from the upcoming DC Comics movie and handed the reins over to Avengers director Joss Whedon so he can deal with his daughter Autumn's death. The 20-year-old committed suicide in March.

His fans and fellow filmmakers, including Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, took to social media to give their condolences to Zack and his wife Deborah, and he has now thanked them for their messages.

"Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can't express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn's mother, Denise, at such a difficult time," he tweeted.

Zack also shared links to websites for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation, which protects emotional health and prevents suicide, and recommended anyone who needs support or help to check them out as they are "doing great work".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 51-year-old admitted he didn't intend to make the news about Autumn public but he realized he had to be honest about why he was taking a break.

"I thought it would just be in the family, a private matter, our private sorrow that we would deal with," he said. "When it became obvious that I need to take a break, I knew there would be narratives created on the Internet. They'll do what they do. The truth is... I'm past caring about that kind of thing now."

Production on the movie, which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa, stalled when Zack and Deborah, who serves as a producer, took a two-week break immediately after the tragedy.

He went back to work on the project and thought he would distract himself with it but quickly realized "the demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming".

Filming of the movie was completed in October so Joss will be in charge of directing reshoots and handling post-production ahead of the film's scheduled November release.