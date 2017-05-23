Bull riding @ Prospera

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Touring Pro will be at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC for one action-packed night full of big rides and rank wrecks August 2nd, 2017 at 7:30pm. Tickets for the Okanagan PBR Challenge begin at $39.50 and can be purchased at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at 1223 Water Street, online at www.selectyourtickets.com or by calling (250) 762-5050.

The PBR Canada Touring Pro (CTP) is the developmental tour of PBR Canada, where established veterans and newcomers to the professional ranks compete against some of the most famous bucking bulls. The CTP gives riders the opportunity to compete in PBR Canada-sanctioned events while earning money to qualify for the Monster Energy Canadian Cup Series and prestigious Canadian National Finals.

With the competition starting at 7:30, the evening will feature a Championship Round where only one rider will claim the event title. This is not a rodeo; it’s the Toughest Sport on Earth.

