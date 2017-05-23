Stars share their grief

Photo: All rights reserved. Ariana Grande

Celebrities have united in their support for U.K. city Manchester in the wake of a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

The world was left stunned on Monday night when news emerged that a suicide bomber had killed 22 people, including children, and injured dozens more at Ariana's gig at the city's Manchester Arena.

Many parents are still frantically searching for their kids, and stars from Hollywood and the world of music have sent them their thoughts and prayers.

"I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved. H," posted Harry Styles, who grew up in Cheshire, not far from Manchester in the North of England.

"#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated!" Rihanna said. "Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester."

"For grace. For vigilance. For justice. #manchesterattack," Chris Pratt tweeted, and Russell Crowe wrote: "There's no words I could write here that could even begin to touch the sadness I feel for the great people of Manchester. My heart goes out to everybody effected (sic) by the horror of recent events in Manchester, and to Ariana."

"My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love," Taylor Swift shared, in her first tweet since January.

Terror group Isis has claimed responsibility for the blast, hailing the lone attacker as a "soldier of the caliphate", and a 23-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the attack.

Chris Brown also posted a message, stating that he was sending his love to everyone, while Nicki Minaj told her followers: "My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has also released a statement following on from the tragedy.

"The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert," she said. "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured."