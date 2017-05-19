Mel B accused of lying

41299
Mel B's former nanny Lorraine Gilles has accused the singer of lying to a judge about serving her with a restraining order.

The former Spice Girls star filed for divorce from producer Stephen Belafonte, in March, claiming that he abused her during their marriage. She also alleged he impregnated the childminder and urged her to get an abortion after Mel scoffed at an idea to let her and her child live with them.

The singer obtained a temporary restraining order against Gilles in April and earlier this month, she was granted a five-year order against Gilles after reportedly presenting evidence that the nanny allegedly harassed her and was verbally abusive.

Gilles wasn't present at the hearing and is now claiming it was because she was never served with the legal papers, according to TMZ.com. Gilles says she has proof that she was in Kentucky on the day she was allegedly served and the process server handed the documents to her husband, which is not legal. Mel B had sworn in court that she had handed her the documents, and Gilles is now accusing her of lying in court.

This isn't the first time Gilles has fired back legally against the 41-year-old - in April, she filed a defamation lawsuit against Mel over the abortion claims she made in her divorce papers, as well as allegations the nanny and Stephen were stealing money from her and had control over sex tapes Mel and Stephen made during their marriage.

In her lawsuit, Gilles claimed she had three-way sex sessions with the former couple and never engaged in sexual acts "without Brown's knowledge or participation", and at no point did she claim she was pregnant with Belafonte's child.

After she filed for divorce, Mel filed a restraining order request against her estranged husband and asked for sole custody of their five-year-old daughter Madison. Stephen asked for joint custody and a judge ruled he could spend time with Madison in two four-hour supervised sessions per week at a Los Angeles counselling center.

