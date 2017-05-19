Zeta-Jones to play drug lord

Photo: All rights reserved. Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to portray Colombian drug queen Griselda Blanco in an upcoming biopic for Lifetime network.

Cocaine Godmother will be directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer Guillermo Navarro. The film will begin shooting later this year and will premiere in 2018.

The project, written by David McKenna, will center on Blanco's violent reign as a cocaine dealer in Miami, Florida in the 1970s and 1980s. She was sentenced to a decade in prison following her arrest in 1985. Blanco was killed in Columbia in 2012.

Catherine was previously attached to a biopic about Blanco, titled The Godmother. Norwegian director Eva Sorhaug was set to direct the film, but it is unclear why the project didn't come to fruition.

Jones is not the only actress who will portray Blanco in a film - Jennifer Lopez has signed on to star and executive produce a movie for HBO network.

"I've been fascinated by the life of this corrupt and complicated woman for many years," Jennifer stated in a press release. "The idea of teaming with HBO felt like the perfect fit for finally bringing Griselda's story to life."

Alex Pettyfer has also been listed as a co-executive producer, according to Deadline.com, but it is not clear if the Magic Mike actor will also star in the movie. A release date has yet to be announced.

Mark Wahlberg was also developing a film, titled Cocaine Cowboys, in 2012 and revealed Lopez was eager to star as Blanco in his film, insisting the role had Best Actress Oscar written all over it.