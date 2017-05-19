Pink cycles 100 miles

Photo: All rights reserved. Pink

Pink and her husband Carey Hart cycled 100 miles (160 kilometers) to raise money for charity on Thursday.

The Just Like a Pill singer, real name Alecia Moore, took part in a section of the annual Chefs Cycle event in Santa Rosa, California on Thursday to raise money for charity No Kid Hungry, which aims to end childhood hunger in the U.S.

She documented the grueling challenge on Instagram by posting videos of her progress at each rest stop until she reached the finish line. While there, she confessed to viewers that the home stretch had been tough.

"We made it. If the camera is shaking, it's because my hands are shaking," she said. "I fell over, I cried, then I yelled, then I figured there was nothing else to do so I got back on my bike and finished it."

She then turned the camera to Carey and asked how he found the trip and he seemed upbeat, replying, "That was awesome. I had a blast. Let's do it again, tomorrow," and Pink turned the camera back to herself to show her shaking her head and saying, "No".

Pink set a goal to raise $25,000 with the trek and she is currently on more than $77,000 with donors including Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong and his wife Adrienne and Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves.

The 37-year-old, who welcomed son Jameson in December, told Refinery29 that a few years ago, when she told her five-year-old daughter Willow about how the charity helps hungry kids, Willow took the broccoli off her plate, wrapped it in her napkin and said, "You can take this to them."

She hopes her kids will continue the family passion for activism, adding, "I think its important to help them find their identity and find what they believe in, and to know they can make a difference."