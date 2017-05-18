Great Gatsby playing KAS

Photo: KelownaActorsStudio.com

The Kelowna Actors Studio presents the new play, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

Midwest native Nick Carraway arrives in New York in search of the American dream and is thrown into the deep end of the roaring twenties. Caught up in the lavish and improbable world of a man named Gatsby, Nick’s cousin Daisy, and her philandering husband, Tom, Nick bears witness to their illusions, deceits and the wreckage they leave in their wake - spinning a tale of impossible love, dreams, and tragedy. The Great Gatsby is a fable of America, the Jazz Age, enchantment and illusions, and a world where love and dreams are pursued and betrayed.



Simon Levy who adapted The Great Gatsby for the stage is an award-winning theatre director and playwright, who has been the Producing Director/Dramaturg with The Fountain Theatre in Los Angeles since 1993. The Great Gatsby - is the only play version authorized by the Fitzgerald Estate since 1926. It has had over 100 productions around the world and was a finalist for the PEN Award in Drama.

The Great Gatsby plays May 31 to June 17, 2017

Shows run Wednesday to Sunday evenings; Show time 7:30pm with a 1:00pm Saturday matinee. (Dinner seating is 6pm). Dinner, show only, dessert only options available.