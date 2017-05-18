Hathaway slams media

Photo: All rights reserved. Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway has taken aim at members of the tabloid media for trying to "conjure up" feuds between the all-female stars of the upcoming Ocean's Eight movie.

The Les Miserables actress joined Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Dakota Fanning for the Ocean's Eleven spin-off, which went into production in New York City last autumn.

The stars have done nothing but gush about working with one another on the heist film since the shoot wrapped, but that hasn't stopped gossip-mongers from spinning false stories about fall-outs on set, and Anne has had enough of the unfounded tabloid speculation.

"Everybody got along so well," she told Digital Spy, "From the first day there was such professionalism and by the end there was friendship, and it's really made me feel very sad that certain aspects of the media have tried to conjure up stories about how we don't get along."

The Oscar winner is even more incensed about what she sees as sexism in the media because all-male casts never have to deal with such rumors.

"It's nonsense and it's demeaning to everyone, to half of the world," Anne continued. "It's come up (in the press) for a few of us and I'm over it, I'm so over it. Stop it. Stop trying to reduce our gender to a caricature, you know?"

Ocean's Eight, directed by Gary Ross, is set for release next year and will also feature appearances from Katie Holmes, Damian Lewis, and Matt Damon, who reprises his role as Linus Caldwell from the George Clooney-led Ocean's trilogy.

The first film in the series, 2001's Ocean's Eleven, was itself a remake of the 1960 Frank Sinatra movie of the same name.