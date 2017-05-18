41367
40051

Entertainment  

Soundgarden singer dies

- | Story: 197336

Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at age 52, and police said Thursday that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

Cornell, who had been on tour, died Wednesday night in Detroit, Cornell's representative Brian Bumbery said in a statement to The Associated Press. Cornell had performed a Detroit concert with Soundgarden that night.

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family are in shock. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and have asked for privacy.

Detroit police spokesman Michael Woody told AP Thursday morning that he couldn't release details about why police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, but noted there were "basic things observed at the scene."

Cornell died at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, Woody said. He said Cornell's wife had called a family friend and asked him to check on Cornell; the friend forced open a hotel room door and found Cornell on the bathroom floor.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's office will make an official determination about the cause of death.

News of Cornell's death prompted scores of tweets expressing sadness. Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry tweeted: "Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

How to escape the cops

Must Watch
If you’re ever in a jam, all you need is some duct work. Simple!
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017
Daily Dose
Stand out from the pack and take in all the glory that...
Daily Dose – May 18, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Workout tips included.
Snoop Dogg to host revival of The Joker’s Wild game show
Music
Snoop Dogg has signed on to host a revival of 1970s game show The...


41935
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40977


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227



36573