Schumer splits from bf

Photo: All rights reserved. Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

Comedienne Amy Schumer has called it quits with Ben Hanisch.

The Trainwreck star dated the furniture designer for a year and a half before the pair mutually decided to split.

"Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends," a representative for Schumer informed Page Six on Tuesday night.

News of the break-up may come as a surprise to fans " the former lovers consistently sang each other's praises since their love affair began in January, 2016.

Amy praised her ex just a few weeks ago in a cover interview for the May issue of InStyle magazine, admitting Ben is the complete opposite of the kind of guys she normally dates.

"I could see he (Ben) was kind in a real way," she shared. "Some guys, they can put up a kind front, and then you find out that they're sexual deviants."

Amy added she had never felt more comfortable in a relationship before meeting Ben.

"I've had a lot of competing, you know?" she reflected. "Or just people who, due to their own insecurity, need you to be smaller. I feel like I can shine with him and also be nothing and we're good."

The couple was last photographed together when they walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in January. Both Ben and Amy have been posting noticeably less photographs of each other on their social media accounts in recent months and rumors of a break-up first began to emerge when he did not accompany the 35-year-old funnywoman to the premiere of her new movie Snatched in Los Angeles on 11 May.