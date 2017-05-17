42377
Hudson doesn't warm-up

Jennifer Hudson doesn't need to do any vocal preparation before she hits the stage.

The 35-year-old rose to fame in 2004 on the third season of American Idol before going on to snap up an Academy Award for her portrayal of Effie White in 2006 musical movie Dreamgirls.

While most singers give themselves time to prepare before performing, Jennifer insists she can belt out a tune day or night.

"I just sing when I'm told to sing. It could be four in the morning, ten in the morning," she explained during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night. "I don't warm-up, I literally get up and sing. Just give me a little sip of tea."

Jennifer will no doubt offer up her singing advice to contestants when she kicks off her role as a coach on the upcoming season of The Voice U.S. But the mother-of-one also issued a warning to her fellow coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, sharing that she is willing to fight them if it means she can get the best talent on her team.

"Look out Blake and Adam. I'm watching them so that Team JHud can be ready, because when I come, I come to win. They've gotta be ready," she quipped, adding that she was an emotional mess when her role on the show was first announced.

"When the news came out I literally cried, it's like, 'I need a moment.' For me to come from a place like that, where once I was a contestant... who would've ever thought that I would be a coach, and the chair's turning around for other hopefuls. I was very emotional about it."

Jennifer will also bring her experience from working as a coach on the 2017 series of The Voice U.K. to the panel, as well as advice she picked up from the likes of fellow coaches will.i.am and Tom Jones.

The thirteenth season of NBC's The Voice U.S. will start filming later this year.

