Osbourne's renew vows

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne reportedly renewed their wedding vows last weekend.

According to editors at Hello! magazine, the couple celebrated their union in an intimate ceremony held in Las Vegas.

It comes following a turbulent year for the pair, who split briefly in 2016 after the Black Sabbath rocker admitted to having had an affair with a hairstylist.

But showing their renewed commitment to each other, Sharon and Ozzy apparently both cried during their vow renewal, with Sharon, 64, forgiving her husband for his previous indiscretions and thanking him for "coming home".

"For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember," Ozzy told the publication. "Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

In an excerpt from a forthcoming interview with Hello!, Ozzy was also candid about his affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh which shook his marriage to The Talk panellist.

"I made a huge mistake," the rock icon admitted. "Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife."

Meanwhile, Sharon also explained that she now feels closer to Ozzy, 68, than ever before.

"It was hard to rebuild the trust, but I can't imagine my life without Ozzy," she shared. "The ceremony was just beautiful. We've fallen in love all over again."

Sharon and Ozzy, who have three children together; Aimee, Jack and Kelly, first married in 1982.

