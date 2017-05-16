41717
'Roseanne' returning to TV

"Roseanne," one of TV's rare working-class comedies, will return to ABC two decades after it wrapped its hit run and with star Roseanne Barr and the rest of the cast intact, the network said Tuesday in announcing its 2017-18 season plans.

"The Conners' joys and struggles are as relevant — and hilarious — today as they were then, and there's really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement. The original series wrapped its nine-season run in 1997.

Besides Barr as the Conner family matriarch, the eight-episode reboot airing in 2018 will feature John Goodman as her husband, Dan, along with former co-stars Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played Goranson's character, Becky, in later seasons, will appear in another role, ABC said.

ABC is bringing eight new shows to its schedule next fall and moving several returning series around, including hit comedy "black-ish." The series that had been paired with "Modern Family" on Wednesday is strong enough to shift to 9 p.m. Eastern Tuesday to help launch a new comedy, "The Mayor," Dungey said. The freshman show stars Brandon Micheal Hall as a young rapper who unexpectedly wins a mayoral election in his California hometown.

ABC's lineup next season will be heavy on high-concept dramas and include one familiar reality series, "American Idol," which the network called a "perfect fit" despite the lagging ratings and high costs that brought it to an end at Fox.

