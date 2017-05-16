Michael Jackson HIStory

42236
The world’s most loved MJ tribute is returning to Canada in 2017, including stops in Kamloops (July 23) and  Vernon (July 24) with a fully revamped production and a brand new star at the helm, Dantanio.

A skilled musician, composer, producer, dancer and impersonator, Dantanio joined the production with a formidable talent base plus an established love for Michael Jackson which was obvious - his dance and vocal career filled with MJ references stretching back to his childhood.

Staying true to its original goal – to honour the life, music and creative genius of Michael Jackson – the show’s set list includes more than 20 Jackson favourites including Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC and They Don’t Really Care About Us all exquisitely reconstructed with the famous costumes and iconic dances to match.

Though Michael Jackson, with his distinct characteristics and ubiquitous image, is undoubtedly a difficult role to play, Dantanio’s first year as the principal has been impressive.

‘There’s no hiding with MJ; if you don’t do it right fans pick it up instantly and they are not forgiving,” says Van Grinsven. “But Dantanio is such a talented performer and impressionist that the only reaction we’ve had so far has been complete awe, people just can’t believe how real he is, how well he does it.”

Producers have gone above and beyond to upgrade the already jaw-dropping theatrics, visiting trade shows world-wide in order to secure the newest in lighting and vision technology.

For more information, visit mjhistoryshow.com

