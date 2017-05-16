Artsco award winners

Photo: Artsco.ca

Overflowing with creative talent from across all arts disciplines, the 10th Annual Okanagan Arts Awards gala evening on Friday, May 12th at the Rotary Centre for the Arts was a dynamic celebration of the arts in the Central Okanagan.

Hosted by Mayor Colin Basran and Nathan Flavel, the OAA gala evening featured a number of Central Okanagan’s favourite performers, including Cod Gone Wild, Curves and Edges (Shelly Vida and Trisha Dalgleish), Julie Masi and Le Mo Nay, On Pointe Dance Co., Songs of the Southern Belles, Swamp Honey and OAA Finalists, Kinshira Fire Dancers.

Arts Council of the Okanagan received a record number of nominations for the 10th Annual Awards, which recognize and honour top creative talent in the Central Okanagan. With more than double the nominations than in the previous year, narrowing the nominees down to 37 of the Central Okanagan’s top artists in 12 nominations categories was quite a process.

The 2017 Okanagan Arts Awards Winners are:

Applied Arts - Lucas Glenn

Art + Business - Shandra Smith

Business Supporter - Milkcrate Records

Community Impact - Bonnie Gratz / New Vintage Theatre

Dance - Ballet Kelowna

Emerging Artist - Immaculate

Innovation - Opera Kelowna

Literature - Matt Rader

Music - Kim Kleineberg

Theatre - Janet Anderson

Timed Based Media - Pinstripe Productions

Visual Arts - Jolene Mackie

In addition, Julia Trops was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. A multi-disciplinary artist, Julia Trops is an outspoken arts advocate and was also on the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan when it formed the Okanagan Arts Awards.