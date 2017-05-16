The Rock not running

41299
Dwayne Johnson is having second thoughts about a presidential run, insisting he wouldn't make a great leader.

The Hollywood action man fueled reports suggesting he was interested in following Arnold Schwarzenegger into politics during a recent GQ interview, in which he admitted he was interested in Donald Trump's job.

"I think that it's a real possibility (I could run for President)," he told the publication. "A year ago, it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful'."

And Trump's first 100 days as President gave Johnson a lot to think about: "With any job you come into, you've got to prove yourself," he told GQ. "Personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody."

But it appears Dwayne has reconsidered a political run since the article was published online last week.

"I think anything's possible, right? This is America," he told Entertainment Tonight. "What has been so flattering over the past week - and really humbling and very eye-opening - is the amount of American people who actually want to see this happen.

"(However), I don't think I would be a great president. Politics is not my business and I'm not a politician."

But he reveals fans seem to think he'll make a great leader, adding, "I can tell you I feel that what people are responding to is that I do a pretty good job in terms of leadership and in terms of galvanizing a lot of people and bringing them together to get a job done."

