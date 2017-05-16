Brad Pitt: 'I'm not suicidal'

Photo: All rights reserved. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has insisted he's "not suicidal or something" following his split from Angelina Jolie.

Angelina filed for divorce from Brad, 53, in September, and the actor has largely stayed out of the spotlight since then. With his movie War Machine debuting on Netflix later this month though, Brad has conducted a few interviews in which he has discussed how he is coping following the break-up.

Admitting he is doing his best to "keep the ship afloat", Brad told The Associated Press: "I'm not suicidal or something. There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."

Brad and Angelina have six children together, three adopted - Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12 - and three biological - Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The actor found himself at the centre of a child services investigation surrounding allegations about his behaviour towards Maddox, but was cleared and later told GQ Style he is living clean after kicking his drinking problem.

And when it comes to how he and Angelina are managing co-parenting now they aren't together, Brad explained to the news agency that they both share the opinion that their children come first.

"Kids are everything. Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway," he said, adding that he and Angelina are "figuring out the new configuration of our family".

His decision to come clean about his former habits in the candid GQ Style interview, in which he also discussed his love of going to therapy, divided opinion. But Brad insists it was his intention to reveal all his secrets so he could go forward with "nothing to hide".

"I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide. We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better," he explained.