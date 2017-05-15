Did Conan steal jokes?

Photo: The Canadian Press Television host Conan O'Brien

If the best jokes are stolen, the best comedians don't think it's funny when they're accused of ripping off material.

That's why Conan O'Brien is vigorously defending himself from copyright infringement allegations by a writer who said he plagiarized punchlines about Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Brady and the Washington Monument.

A federal judge in San Diego refused to toss out the lawsuit last week, potentially setting up a novel trial over comic creativity and the value of laughter.

Robert Alexander Kaseberg said he posted several jokes online that the late-night comedian repeated almost verbatim later that day or the next on his "Conan" show on TBS.

"The laughter stopped in late 2014 and early 2015, at least for a spell, when (Kaseberg) began to notice similarities between his posts and several of the jokes used in the late-night television show Conan's monologues," U.S. District Judge Janis Sammartino said in her ruling.

Kaseberg has written for various publications and had more than 1,000 of his jokes told by Jay Leno, an archrival of O'Brien.

The judge tossed out allegations over two jokes Kaseberg claimed were originals, but she allowed the lawsuit to go forward on three others, saying the law provides "thin copyright protection" for those.