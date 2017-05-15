Taylor Swift gifts graduate

Photo: All rights reserved. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift responded to a student's graduation party invitation by sending her flowers and a sweet handwritten card on Saturday.

Ashley Silvers is graduating from the University of Central Florida and will attend Fordham University in New York this fall. She sent the Shake It Off hitmaker an invitation to her graduation party which was also being held on Saturday.

She shared a photo of the gorgeous flowers and cute card on Twitter, writing beside it: "I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD. I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13."

Taylor has been comparatively silent on social media recently, last tweeting in January when she was promoting her I Don't Wanna Live Forever video. While reportedly busy working on new music, she has used her platforms only to promote new releases from her friends, including Lorde and Haim.

In the card to Ashley, Taylor wrote: "Hi love, I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th... that's my kind of party."

She continued with an encouraging message: "I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!)."

Swift even drew a doodle of Ashley having a great time in New York City.

Meanwhile, the superstar has not yet responded to ex-boyfriend Harry Styles' comments yesterday during an interview with his DJ friend Nick Grimshaw on Britain's BBC Radio One. Asked if his new song Two Ghosts is, as rumored, about Taylor, Harry grimaced before admitting, "I think it's pretty self-explanatory, right?"