Elton John writes to mother

Elton John wrote a touching Mother's Day post to his mom on Sunday after ending their long-running feud.

The Rocket Man singer fell out with his mother Sheila Farebrother in 2008 and, in 2015, she revealed they were no longer on speaking terms and she hadn't met his children Zachary, six, and Elijah, four.

However, it seems they have now put their differences behind them, as Elton shared a throwback picture of them on Instagram to mark America's Mother's Day, revealing he was glad their years of estrangement were over.

"Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo," he wrote in the caption.

Their feud hit headlines in 2015 after Sheila reportedly hired an Elton lookalike for her 90th birthday party, and in February 2016, Elton confirmed they had started speaking to each other again.

"Out of respect for my mother's privacy, I have always shied away from speaking publicly about our relationship," he told the Sunday Mirror. "However, I can say that we are now back in touch and have been so since my mother's 90th birthday."

His words came around the same time he reportedly said he didn't hate his mother but didn't "want her in my life", adding, "When she says things in the press, like last year, "I haven't spoken to Elton since he married that f**king a**ehole David Furnish'. That was pretty hard to take."

Their bust-up was reportedly sparked by Sheila's refusal to cut off contact with two of her son's oldest friends, Bob Halley and John Reid, after he fell out with them.

Elton, 70, is currently recovering after being hospitalized in April. He became violently ill after contracting a "harmful and unusual" and "potentially deadly" bacterial infection during his recent South American tour.