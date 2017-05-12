SA Roots and Blues lineup

Photo: RootsAndBlues.ca

Music fans can expect to receive a deep well of sounds at the Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival this summer care of three fantastic all-female acts being announced today. These outstanding Canadian acts are from three decidedly different roots genres and will delight all festival goers.

The latest additions to the Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival line-up include:

Jane Bunnett and Manqueque: Making her first appearance in Salmon Arm is award-winning saxophonist and bandleader, Jane Bunnett. Bunnett brings with her, the young, vibrant, all-female Cuban quintet Maqueque. This multiple Juno winner and Grammy nominee has been exploring the melodies of Afro-Cuban music for years. Bunnett and Maqueque recently released their second album, Odetta, to glowing reviews. Bunnett is also an educator and social activist, and one who remains unafraid to explore uncharted territory in her quest for artistic excellence.

April Verch: Fiddler, singer and step dancer, April Verch, knows how to transform old classics to modern masterpieces. Raised in the Ottawa Valley, she was heavily influenced by her father’s country band, the lively music at church, and the sounds of their community dances. The songs of her youth are now responsible for her awards-winning fiddle performances. For over two decades Verch has been recording and captivating audiences worldwide; in fact, Rolling Stone Magazine has called her “one of the 12 best things we saw at MerleFest in 2016.”

Coco Jafro: Festival-goers will experience the uplifting, groove-based, global rhythms of Vancouver’s Coco Jafro. This group, fronted by Montreal born and raised vocalist Karina Morin, was nominated for a 2016 Western Canadian Music Award for Urban Artist of the Year, and continues to wow audiences with their unique sound and international perspective. The international born septet will light up the Roots & Blues Barn with their experiencing from touring North Africa and Canada.

Tickets can be purchased at RootsAndBlues.ca