Clarkson on The Voice

Photo: All rights reserved. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has stunned fans by signing up as a coach on America's The Voice just days after she became a frontrunner to land a leading role on the revamped American Idol.

The singer, who won the first season of Idol and has become the show's most successful former contestant, was tipped to become a judge when the show returned to TV later this year, but now she has signed for the talent program's rival.

Kelly will join longtime coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for season 14 of The Voice when it premieres in the U.S. next year. A fourth member of the team has yet to be announced.

The news comes a day after Jennifer Hudson confirmed she would be coaching on season 13 of the show later this year, alongside Levine, Shelton and Miley Cyrus.

Jennifer and Miley will be replacing Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani, who are stepping down as coaches after the current 12th season of the hit show.

Hudson recently became the winning coach on the U.K. version of the program and she revealed to fans she had been crying tears of joy over winning the post in the U.S.

"In tears thinking of what this means and represents to me and knowing and walking the journey !" Jennifer wrote on her Instagram account on Wednesday. "Wow , who would of thought after being a contestant , that one day , I would be sitting in one of those chairs from the U.K. To the u.s! Only God !!!! Oh but I made it !"

The Voice was renewed for season 13 back in October, following its third Emmy Award win for Best Reality Competition.