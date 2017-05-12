Halle Berry's 'heartbroken'

Photo: All rights reserved. Halle Berry

Halle Berry posted a touching tribute to her beloved cat Playdough after laying him to rest on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old actress acquired the feline during the filming of 2004 movie Catwoman, when she bonded with around 60 cats producers had rescued from shelters to be used in the movie.

But after a battle with brain cancer, Halle made the decision to end 16-year-old Playdough's life.

Announcing the sad news on Instagram on Thursday, Halle wrote: "Yesterday my heart broke as we had to put our beloved Playdough to rest due to brain cancer. This little guy lit up our lives and brought us joy every day for 16 years! While his loss is tough for all of us, especially my children, it's an inevitable part of life."

It's not just Halle who is struggling to come to terms with the loss. She also shared a snap of herself and three-year-old Maceo snuggling with the animal, and explained that both he and her nine-year-old daughter Nahla were very close to the pet.

"Playdough and Maceo were pals. Every morning they had b'fast together. Playdough his kibble and Maceo his Cheerios... Side by side... On the floor together," she continued. "The bond my kids shared with Playdough was unique and special and through it, they learned compassion and kindness and the importance of loving and caring for life's sweetest creatures. Yesterday Playdough reminded us all that it's better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all! We will miss him!"

Halle first fell in love with Playdough while researching her role as Catwoman in the movie. And while the film was panned by critics, the Monster's Ball star previously admitted during an interview with the Associated Press that the part had entirely changed her feelings about felines.

"I used to be a dog person. I had dogs my whole life. And in making this movie, I learned to really respect and love cats from the research and work I did with them," she told the outlet.

"I studied him very much thinking, "I'm going to study him and give him back.' But I fell so in love in like, one week, that I'm now a cat person. I couldn't imagine my life without him."