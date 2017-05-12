Perry a big fan of Miley

Photo: All rights reserved. Katy Perry

Katy Perry took to Twitter on Thursday to heap praise on Miley Cyrus' new track Malibu.

The 32-year-old endorsed Cyrus' latest tune after the video for the upbeat summer song debuted online.

"Love this! Sounds like you just pulled up to liberation station," the I Kissed a Girl hitmaker posted.

Cyrus retweeted Perry's reaction, and exclaimed, "Yaaaaaaaaas!"

Perry, who had a public falling out with the former Disney star in 2014, seems to be back on good terms with the 24-year-old. The rift between the two singers began after they performed at the Bangerz concert in Los Angeles and shared a headline-making kiss.

Following the show, Perry appeared on the Australian interview program Sunrise and insulted Cyrus, explaining, "I just walked up to her to give her like a friendly girly kiss, you know, as girls do, and then she like tried to move her head and go deeper and I pulled away," Perry said. "God knows where that tongue has been. We don't know! That tongue is so infamous!"

Cyrus responded to the claim by hurling an insult at Perry's ex-boyfriend John Mayer.

"Girl if ur worried abt (about) where tongues have been good thing ur ex boo is ur EX BOO cause we ALL know where THAT (tongue) been," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Katy also hit Twitter on Thursday to pay tribute to her eldest fan, Ralph Gierens, after learning the 69-year-old from Winfield, Illinois had passed away.

"An angel got his wings today, love you @OldestKatyCat and thank you for your laughs and your service #RIPKatyCatRalph."

The late Vietnam veteran earned a Purple Heart for his service in the war. Ralph first came to Katy's attention when he and his wife attended one of her concerts.