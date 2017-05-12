Beyonce facing a fight

Photo: All rights reserved. Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce is facing a new challenge in her efforts to trademark the name of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

The Halo hitmaker, who is pregnant with twins, filed legal papers earlier this year to reserve the rights to the five-year-old's unusual moniker for commercial use in various industries, including beauty, fashion, and electronics.

Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, are thought to be taking the trademarking steps simply to prevent others from cashing in on their daughter's full identity, but the move has irked the owners of event planning firm Blue Ivy Company.

The bosses of the Boston, Massachusetts-based business argue the superstars have no right to block out "Blue Ivy Carter" because it's too similar to their own name, which they had been using for three years before the couple's first child was born in 2012.

It's the second time the party planners have objected to Beyonce's filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The singer previously lost her bid to secure the rights to "Blue Ivy" for commercial use shortly after her little girl's arrival, as a result of the branding clash.

This time around, after adding the tot's last name to the filing, Blue Ivy Company chiefs are using Jay Z's own comments about their motives for the trademark to support their case for the new application's dismissal, reports TMZ.com.

"People wanted to make products based on our child's name and you don't want anybody trying to benefit off your baby's name," he told Vanity Fair in 2013. "It wasn't for us to do anything; as you see, we haven't done anything."