Lady Gaga launches emoji's

Photo: All rights reserved. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is taking advantage of the emoji craze by launching her own collection of quirky graphics.

The Born This Way hitmaker has unveiled the new GAGAmoji app, which features a variety of animated images for fans to use in iPhone text messages.

A description of the emoji pack, created in collaboration with experts at tech firm Snaps, plays on the title of the pop superstar's second single from her 2016 album, Joanne.

"There are a Million Reasons why #LittleMonsters (Gaga's nickname for her fan base) are the best fans in the world," it reads. "Share your love for Lady Gaga with this collection of GAGAmoji stickers for iMessage."

According to Business Insider, the singer was hands-on when it came to developing the stickers and GIFs for GAGAmoji, which retails online for $1.99.

"Lady Gaga truly made these for her fans and was very involved in the actual creation of these," Snaps founder Vivian Rosenthal tells the outlet. "We've loved working on these for the last six months with Lady Gaga and her team. There's truly a GAGAmoji for every moment of life. These emojis are about being yourself and having fun."

Graphics available include the photo of Gaga from the cover art of Joanne, in which she stands side-on wearing a wide-brimmed pastel pink hat, a picture of the star on the back of a motorcycle, and words like "DOPE", with her head used in place of the 'O'.

Jonathan Shriftman, Snaps' Director of Business Development & Marketing, adds, "iMessage is a powerful platform for launching celebrity content. There are over one billion people using the popular messaging app every day. By launching this sticker pack, now Lady Gaga's true fans can share this personalized content directly in conversations with friends and family."

Gaga, who is currently busy filming the movie remake of Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born, is the latest celebrity to cash in on the popularity of emojis - Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, and Robbie Williams have all previously shared their own collections with fans.