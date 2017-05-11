Record review comedy

Photo: KelownaComedy.ca

Attention Record Heads! Lots of people have a terrible record collection, but nothing is quite as bad as the collection Jamie Charest will be reviewing this Friday night when The HiFi Attic presents Jamie Charest's Record Review. Oh no, those records are terrible. However, that is what makes it ALL SO FUNNY! The evening's performers will use wit and humour to describe some of the dumbest, silliest, and most horrible records ever stamped. If you are into vinyl or one liners, this is the night for you. Jamie Charest has been featured on CBC Radio, Comedy Shocker, and the Kelowna Comedy Festival. His Record Review bit is one of his most requested, so we turned it into a whole show. Do the right thing and accept The Hi Fi Attic's invitation to laugh along with Jamie Charest and the top comedians in the Okanagan Valley at 9pm Friday May 19th at Dakoda's Comedy Lounge on 1574 Harvey Ave.