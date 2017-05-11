Bolton tickets still available

Photo: Contributed

Tickets for An Evening with Michael Bolton on Saturday, July 8, are still available.



The multiple Grammy Award-winning and American Music Award-winning singer, songwriter and social activist has sold more than 60 million records worldwide. He’s earned more than 24 BMI and ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, and the Hitmaker Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In addition to supporting humanitarian causes through his Michael Bolton Charities for the past 22 years, he’s also performed with Luciano Pavarotti, BB King, and Ray Charles; written with Bob Dylan, Paul Stanley and Lady Gaga; and had songs recorded by Cher, Streisand, Kanye West and Jay Z. He’s been hailed as one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by People magazine, done comic turns on TV’s Two and a Half Men, and portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in The Lonely Island’s SNL digital video, viewed more than 150 million times.



The intimacy of these concerts is a popular element for guests, who can enjoy their favourite artists up close in an atmosphere that’s as far from an arena performance as possible. Brilliant sound, the scents of summer, the taste of Mission Hill wines and food, prepared on-site by the estate’s new Executive Winery Chef, Brad Froelich, and his staff, combine to make the evening unforgettable.



Concert tickets and packages can be booked at MissionHillWinery.com or by phone 250-762-5050.