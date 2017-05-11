Hemsworth's secret passion

Photo: All rights reserved. Liam Hemsworth

Billy Ray Cyrus has let slip that his future son-in-law Liam Hemsworth is a talented artist.

The country musician's daughter Miley Cyrus is engaged to the Australian actor, with the couple having met on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

While Miley and Liam have had their share of ups and downs, including a breakup in 2013 before later reconciling, Billy Ray has nothing but praise for Liam and shares that he is a big fan of his artwork.

"Liam is a great guy. I like his heart. He's got a great spirit about him. I'll tell you something you don't know about him though: he's a great artist," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "(I had never seen his art), then all of a sudden, I go into this room and there's, like, 1,500 paintings up of, like, these things, and I'm like, 'Who did this stuff?'"

The Hunger Games star hasn't spoken publicly about his interest in painting. However, Miley credited him with photographing the cover art for her latest single, Malibu, in a recent Instagram post.

Billy Ray admits that it is unlikely Liam will be holding an exhibition of his work anytime soon, as the 27-year-old remains very "humble" about his talent. Though he is encouraging the star to become more confident about sharing his secret hobby.

"He's got painting after painting, (it's) just incredible stuff," he said. "He's a painter. Who knew?"

As Billy Ray marks the 25-year anniversary of his signature song Achy Breaky Heart, he also admits that his life is better than ever. The 55-year-old is not only supporting the music careers of daughters Miley and Noah, but also the new interior design TV show called Cyrus vs. Cyrus., which his wife Tish and daughter Brandi are working on.

"They did six episodes, it's on Bravo, and there is a spectacular finale that includes the entire family," he teased, adding that he makes guest appearances in a couple of episodes. "If I say anymore (Tish) will kill me!"