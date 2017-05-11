Kate Hudson makes debut

Photo: All rights reserved. Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her mother Goldie Hawn's new movie Snatched on Wednesday night.

The 38-year-old actress looked stunning in a black blouse and leopard print lace pants by Michael Kors as she made an appearance at the Hollywood premiere alongside her dapper beau. Former Chief guitarist Danny looked sharp in his suit, which Kate helped pick out.

She documented the getting ready process on Snapchat, with one of the videos featuring Kate telling Danny: "Baby, you look so handsome".

Once on the red carpet, the couple posed with their arms around one another and even shared a kiss for one romantic snap.

The red carpet debut comes less than two months after the new couple were first linked, after they were seen kissing while waiting at a smoothie shop in Los Angeles in mid-March.

But despite the speedy nature of Kate and Danny's relationship, Goldie and partner Kurt Russell both approve of her new man.

"He's a nice guy, Danny. Yeah, I like him," Kurt told Entertainment Tonight. "I always approve. Kate brings good guys."

And Goldie added of Danny: "He's a great guy. Yeah, he's very special actually."

Kate appears to have something of a penchant for dating rockers.

She was married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, the father of her 13-year-old son Ryder, for seven years until their divorce in 2007, and was engaged to Muse star Matt Bellamy. They split in 2014 and are parents to five-year-old boy Bingham.

Kate was more recently romantically linked to DJ Diplo and 24-year-old pop star Nick Jonas, who she is rumored to have enjoyed a fling with in early 2016.

She played down the speculation at the time by urging the media to stop spreading rumors about her love life whenever she is pictured with a male companion.

"It really feels like high school," she told InStyle last year. "I can't say hello to anybody without (people speculating we're together). I don't comment when I'm single because some of them are right, some of them are wrong. But I end up with everybody anyway!"