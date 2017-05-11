Hilton: 'I invented the selfie'

Photo: All rights reserved. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton has claimed she invented the selfie.

The hotel heiress has an impressive social media presence, with 14.7 million followers on Twitter and 6.9 million on Instagram. When it comes to the photos she shares, selfies are among her favorites. But while stars such as Kim Kardashian have become synonymous with the selfie, Paris insists she was the one who first came up with the idea to turn the camera on herself.

"If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," Paris told W magazine. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."

Hotel heiress Paris first found fame through reality show The Simple Life and her infamous sex tape 1 Night in Paris. However, discussing celebrities today, the 36-year-old believes social media has made it easier for anyone to find fame.

"We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before," the blonde beauty explained. "Nowadays, I feel like it's so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it."

Paris has come a long way since first entering the spotlight, and now has a billion dollar lifestyle and perfume brand to her name. Among her offerings is a fashion range, with the socialite known for her attention grabbing ensembles back in the day.

Some of her looks, such as Juicy Couture tracksuits, are coming back into fashion, with Kendall Jenner even recreating the silver dress and choker Paris wore for her 21st birthday for her own big day.

But Paris isn't annoyed that people are taking inspiration from her former fashion ideas - she's flattered.

"To now see things on the runway, and to see girls wearing things that I used to wear is really cool, because nobody really dressed like me back in the day," she smiled.