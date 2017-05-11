Steven Tyler grandfather

Photo: All rights reserved. Steven Tyler

Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler has become a grandfather for the fourth time.

The singer's daughter Mia, from his marriage to first wife Cyrinda Foxe, announced that she and her boyfriend Dan Halen had welcomed their first child, a son named Axton, on Wednesday by sharing a picture on Instagram of the newborn resting on her bare chest.

"The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete," the 38-year-old wrote. "No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love. My son, Axton born May 10th at 5:45."

Mia announced the pregnancy news on Instagram in November by writing, "I got a future rock star/supreme being growing in me I can't wait to meet!... Insanely excited to tell the world that our baby will be here this spring."

Tyler is also grandfather to daughter Liv Tyler's three children. The actress, his daughter with model Bebe Buell, is mum to 12-year-old son Milo, from her marriage to British musician Royston Langdon, and son Sailor, two, and daughter Lula, 10 months, with her current partner David Gardner.

Following the birth of Sailor in 2015, the 69-year-old shared a picture of himself and Mia standing besides Liv's hospital bed alongside a gushing message.

"When I got the call that Liv was going into labor, after crying like a baby myself, I immediately dropped everything and went to the airport to get on the next available flight," he wrote. "When I landed I kept calling my daughter Mia, who was already helping Liv, and she kept giving me minute-by-minute updates" "HURRY THE BABY IS COMING!

"I made it RIGHT in time before my second grandson entered this world. It was another (God wink) moment of a lifetime for me."