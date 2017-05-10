Radioactive playing VJC

41299
RADIOACTIVE, a Vancouver-based event band, will rock the Vernon Jazz Club with all your favourite songs. This band has such fun playing, it’s impossible to stay still!
Get ready for a super fun and memorable closing night.

The band features: Jen Lewin (keys and vocals), Goby Catt (bass and vocals), Jon Roper (guitar and vocals), Kyle Radomsky (drums), Jim Hopson (trombone), Dominic Conway (saxophone), and Mark D’Angelo (trumpet).

Radioactive will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, May 20th at 8 PM. Doors open at 7:15 PM. CASH ONLY BAR ON SITE. Tickets $20 online at www.vernonjazz.com and at our sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members. Members receive 10% off their food purchase anytime at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (Prestige Inn).

42140