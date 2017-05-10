Photo: Artsco.ca

This Friday, May 12th, the Rotary Centre for the Arts will be overflowing with creative talent from across the Central Okanagan. The 10th Annual Okanagan Arts Awards celebrates excellence and achievement in all arts disciplines and the OAA gala evening is chocked full of scheduled performances by the most popular and celebrated artists in the Okanagan.

The evening’s pre-show opens at 6 - 7 PM with an exhibition of this year's finalist posters for the 10th Annual Okanagan Arts Awards. Created in partnership between ARTSCO and the Centre for Arts and Technology, this is the second year that ARTSCO worked CATO’s photography department’s Grant Robinson and Victor Poirier to create the finalist posters. Designed by Carrie Mayhew of Twirling Umbrellas, the posters are fresh and fun and feature the portrait photography of CATO students: Michael Blow, Danielle Gillard, Logan Stroud, Ethan Esmane, Justin Gingras, Kaitlyn Hutchinson, Aisha Nelson and Megan Holland.

At 7 PM, the Awards kick off with a performance by Cod Gone Wild, followed by the announcement of award winners and performances by Curves and Edges (Shelly Vida and Trisha Dalgleish), Julie Masi and Le Mo Nay, On Pointe, Songs of the Southern Belles and OAA Finalists, Kinshira Fire Dancers.

Immediately following the awards, the Okanagan Arts Awards after party will take place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, featuring local fan favourite, Swamp Honey.

There’s still time to get your ticket for the Okanagan Arts Awards gala evening, hosted by Mayor Colin Basran and Nate Flavell.

Visit https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/event/okanagan-arts-awards/ to get your tickets to this exciting event!