41783
38900

Entertainment  

Okanagan Arts Awards Gala

- | Story: 196724

This Friday, May 12th, the Rotary Centre for the Arts will be overflowing with creative talent from across the Central Okanagan. The 10th Annual Okanagan Arts Awards celebrates excellence and achievement in all arts disciplines and the OAA gala evening is chocked full of scheduled performances by the most popular and celebrated artists in the Okanagan.

The evening’s pre-show opens at 6 - 7 PM with an exhibition of this year's finalist posters for the 10th Annual Okanagan Arts Awards. Created in partnership between ARTSCO and the Centre for Arts and Technology, this is the second year that ARTSCO worked CATO’s photography department’s Grant Robinson and Victor Poirier to create the finalist posters. Designed by Carrie Mayhew of Twirling Umbrellas, the posters are fresh and fun and feature the portrait photography of CATO students: Michael Blow, Danielle Gillard, Logan Stroud, Ethan Esmane, Justin Gingras, Kaitlyn Hutchinson, Aisha Nelson and Megan Holland.

At 7 PM, the Awards kick off with a performance by Cod Gone Wild, followed by the announcement of award winners and performances by Curves and Edges (Shelly Vida and Trisha Dalgleish), Julie Masi and Le Mo Nay, On Pointe, Songs of the Southern Belles and OAA Finalists, Kinshira Fire Dancers.

Immediately following the awards, the Okanagan Arts Awards after party will take place at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, featuring local fan favourite, Swamp Honey.

There’s still time to get your ticket for the Okanagan Arts Awards gala evening, hosted by Mayor Colin Basran and Nate Flavell.

Visit https://rotarycentreforthearts.com/event/okanagan-arts-awards/ to get your tickets to this exciting event!

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017

Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Things were never supposed to be easy.
Adding lightsabers to Game of Thrones is awesome!
Must Watch
Bonus points to whoever made this for adding the The Wilhelm...
Katy Perry’s new album reflects mature outlook on life
Music
Katy Perry's latest music reflects her new-found maturity.


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
38472


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39637



42182