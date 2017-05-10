Kelly Clarkson judging role

Photo: All rights reserved. Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is reportedly top choice to join the new judging line-up for ABC's American Idol reboot.

It was recently announced that Idol, which ended its 15-season run on Fox in 2016, will return to TV screens on ABC for the 2017/2018 season.

The Because of You singer launched her career on the show created by British producer Simon Fuller and was the season one winner in 2002. The show has also helped to launch the careers of singers Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, and Fantasia Barrino.

According to editors at TMZ, ABC has expressed "serious interest" in signing Kelly as a judge. And it seems that she is just as interested, as the 35-year-old is reportedly keen to nab one of the judges' role, and has already cleared her schedule to start filming for auditions.

In a change from the original show, auditions will be based at Walt Disney World, putting an end to the panel having to travel from city to city. The decision to base the auditions in one location will no doubt be a big draw for Kelly, who is a mother to two-year-old daughter River Rose, and son Remington Alexander, who celebrated his first birthday last month.

Kelly, if she lands the role, will follow in the footsteps of former judges such as Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, Nicki Minaj and Simon Cowell. During its final season, Harry Connick Jr., Keith Urban, and Jennifer Lopez served as judges, and Trent Harmon was crowned the winner.