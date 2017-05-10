Pratt moved by kids hospital

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming Jurassic World 2 to make a trip to the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London on Tuesday.

The actors have been busy shooting the sequel to the 2015 smash hit dinosaur movie in the English capital for the past few weeks. But on Tuesday, they decided to make an important trip to the nearby children's hospital to meet some of the patients there and make their dreams come true.

Alongside an Instagram picture of himself and Bryce with patient Elle, Chris wrote: "Bryce and I had the tremendous pleasure of spending some time with our new buddy Elle and a few other patients at Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in London.

"I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood Psalm 107:8-9 Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good. No doubt. Today my longing and hungry soul is filled."

Bryce also reposted the picture and added the caption: "So great meeting this sweet soul and many other strong, little warriors today at @greatormondst with @prattprattpratt."

Another shot showed Chris and Bryce alongside several staff members at the hospital, which the actor captioned: "Huge shout out to the loving staff at the Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital. Thank you for all that you do!!! #angels."

Chris has a personal connection to children's hospitals, and recently announced that he is auctioning off a visit to the Jurassic World 2 set to raise money for Seattle Children's Hospital's orthopaedic centre, the intensive neonatal unit of which was where his son Jack spent a lot of time after being born prematurely in 2012.

"You can do a big premiere. You get your star on the Walk of Fame. You can do all those things and none of them make me feel anything remotely close to what it feels like to go to Seattle Children's Hospital and be with these kids and their families," he told Yahoo Style in a recent interview about why he chooses to give back.