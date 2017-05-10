Lorde recalls 'strangeness'

Photo: All rights reserved. Lorde

Lorde describes dancing on top of a car for her new music video as one of the "strangest things" she's ever done.

The New Zealand-born singer unveiled her new single Green Light earlier this year from her eagerly awaited upcoming second album Melodrama, due out next month. In the accompanying video Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, can be seen dangling her body out of the window of a taxi while heading on a night out before dancing on top of the vehicle, which proved to be an enlightening experience for the star.

"The video for Green Light and the song are quite symbiotic. I knew that I wanted it to be set at night, like my real life " I'm wearing the shoes that I wear every night when I go out partying at home," she explained in a video for online platform Vevo Offscreen.

"It was actually quite difficult to dance on the roof of a Suburban (SUV) at three in the morning. It was a really cold night and it kept getting covered in dew. There was definitely a moment where I was like, "Cars were not built to have girls dancing around and losing their mind on top of them.' It was one of the strangest things I've done."

Lorde broke out on the music scene aged 16 with her single Royals and her debut record Pure Heroine topped charts around the globe upon its release in 2013. With her musical comeback now in full swing the 20-year-old musician decided to freshen up her sound and appearance accordingly, while remaining true to her unique self.

"I was very aware that this was the first thing that people had seen from me in three years, and I was picking up where I left off," she commented. "I always had dark lipstick on or had a weird outfit on. This time I was like, "I want to look the way my friends see me.' I feel like I want to be any of the young people who listen to my music."