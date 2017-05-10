Carrie Underwood funding

Photo: All rights reserved. Carrie Underwood

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is helping to support 100 all-girls sports teams across the U.S. with $500,000 in grants.

The Before He Cheats hitmaker has been working with bosses at Dick's Sporting Goods stores since launching her fashionable sportswear line Calia by Carrie Underwood with the retailer in 2014, and together, they have also made strides with the company's Sports Matter program.

Last year, the partnership resulted in two $100,000 checks to support girls athletic programs in the Checotah School District in Carrie's native Oklahoma and in the Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas, and now Carrie is expanding the commitment with Dick's Sporting Goods officials by jointly pledging to send funds to an estimated 100 teams in May, reports The Associated Press.

"Sports were a big part of my life growing up, so it's important to me that girls across the country get those same opportunities," the singer explains in a press release. "Through Sports Matter, CALIA and The DICK'S Foundation, we are empowering hundreds of girls across the country to learn, grow and dream, teaching them to do what they love later in life."

Sports have continued to play a big role in Carrie's life - her husband is professional ice hockey star Mike Fisher, whose Nashville Predators team beat the St. Louis Blues in the NHL playoffs on Sunday to make it to the Western Conference finals for the first time in the franchise's history.