Jazz duo comes to Kelowna

Photo: alternatorcentre.com

Legendary European free jazz saxophonist Peter Brötzmann and acclaimed pedal steel guitarist Heather Leigh bring their world renowned duo project for an electrifying concert performance in Kelowna on May 30th at Kelowna Forum.

This concert is the nineteenth installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series and marks the series’ second year anniversary. Now into its third year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

For over 50 years saxophonist and composer Peter Brötzmann has been a force of nature within the spheres of free jazz and improvisation. With over 150 recordings under his belt, Peter has performed throughout the world with a long history of collaborations with Han Bennink, Cecil Taylor, Bill Laswell, Ken Vandermark, Sonny Sharrock, Jim O’Rourke, and many, many others. Seventy-six years young and still unchallenged as the “loudest saxophonist in the world,” Brötzmann continues to make innovative and incendiary music with passion and lyricism that is both astounding and terrifying. Joining Peter will be electric pedal steel guitarist Heather Leigh who is a world class musician in her own right, having worked with Charalambides and Jandek, among others, as well as releasing her own solo album I Abuse Animal in 2015 to great international acclaim. Heather plays the pedal steel guitar like no one else, exploring sexual instinct, vulnerability, memory, and fantasy through distortion laden textures, plaintive wails, and jagged melodies echoing American folk traditions. Together as a duo, Heather and Peter are two fearless musicians capable of extreme dynamics and intricate subtleties – “a romantic taser blast to the heart,” (Richard Thomas, The Wire Magazine) as evidenced on their latest release Sex Tape on Trost Records.

Opening for Peter and Heather will be the Bjorn Kriel Quartet – with Bjorn on piano, Madeleine Ertel on trumpet, Alex Argatoff on bass, and Jason Martin on drums. This foursome of young firebrands represents some of the finest musical talent in the Okanagan.

Peter Brötzmann and Heather Leigh perform at Kelowna Forum as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on May 30th. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8:00 pm sharp. Kelowna Forum is located at 1317 Ethel Street in Kelowna. Admission is $25 for the public and $20 for students and Alternator members. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Milkcrate Records on Ellis Street or at the Alternator located inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts. Season Passes for the 2017 edition of Skin And Bones can also be purchased at the Alternator or online at www.alternatorcentre.com