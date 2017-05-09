Harry Styles finds love

Photo: All rights reserved. Harry Styles

Harry Styles is reportedly "besotted" with his new girlfriend, food blogger Tess Ward.

The 23-year-old singer has had his fair share of celebrity relationships in the past, dating stars including British TV personality Caroline Flack, model Kendall Jenner and Shake It Off beauty Taylor Swift among others.

And now editors at Britain's The Sun newspaper have reported Harry is dating 27-year-old foodie and model Tess, after being introduced by mutual friends.

"As soon as Harry met Tess there was an instant spark between them," a source told the publication. "They really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food " and things turned romantic quickly."

The new couple went public with their romance last weekend, when they were seen sitting together in Harry's luxury Audi driving around north London. And while Harry is known for being something of a womanizer, friends of the Sign of the Times singer insist he's approaching this relationship entirely differently.

"They've been on a number of dates while Harry has been in London and he's already introduced Tess to some of his close friends including his personal stylist Lou Teasdale," the insider continued. "This really seems different to Harry's past relationships as Harry genuinely is besotted with Tess and doesn't want to risk messing this one up."

Tess is most well known for her book The Naked Diet, released in 2015, after being trained by chefs at top restaurants including The Ritz and River Cottage.

As well as her culinary skills, Tess has found success as a model, and has worked on shoots alongside stars including Simon Le Bon's model daughter Amber Le Bon.

Her success isn't limited to the U.K. either, with Tess writing on her LinkedIn profile: "Current projects include a number of exciting TV and online projects in the US and UK."