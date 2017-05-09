Celine to celebrate 20th

Photo: All rights reserved. Celine Dion

Celine Dion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of her hit song My Heart Will Go On at the Billboard Music Awards later this month.

The singer will take to the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 21 May to perform the romantic song, which was the main theme to James Cameron's 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career," a statement from Dion reads. "I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come.

"It's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it at the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary."

My Heart Will Go On is Celine's biggest hit and is one of the best-selling singles of all time, but the 49-year-old previously revealed she was initially reluctant to record the track.

"I'm glad I sang the song because... I didn't want to record the song," she told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year. "I'm sorry... I'm so happy that my people don't listen to me."

Performing the track will also prove to be emotional for Celine, because it is the song she dedicated to her late husband, Rene Angelil, during a TV show in August.

"My Heart Will Go On has been an important song in my life for nearly two decades," she said. "Now and tonight, I'm very honoured to sing it for all of you and for the love of my life. Rene, you will always be in my heart."

Rene, who was married to Celine for 21 years, died in January, 2016, after a long battle with cancer.