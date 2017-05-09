Deschanel is a mom of two

Photo: All rights reserved. Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel recently gave birth to her second child.

A representative for Zooey confirmed to People.com that the New Girl actress and her partner Jacob Pechenik recently welcomed a baby boy named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

"Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family," her rep said in a statement.

A separate source also told the website the newborn arrived last week in Los Angeles.

They are also parents to daughter Elsie Otter, who was born in July 2015, shortly after Zooey and Jacob tied the knot in June 2015.

Her pregnancy, which was reported in January, was never confirmed but she also kept her first pregnancy quiet until Elsie was born.

The 37-year-old typically shies away from discussing her private life, but gushed about Elsie to U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres in October.

"She says a lot of words but she's really obsessed with hats right now," Zooey smiled. "My mom wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her and as soon as my mom came out, my daughter said, 'Hat! Hat!' She wasn't wearing one... And then someone came into the restaurant wearing one and (Elsie) was like (points), 'HAT! HAT!' pointing across the restaurant."

Zooey was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. They split in 2011.