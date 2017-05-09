41299
39297

Entertainment  

Deschanel is a mom of two

- | Story: 196595

Zooey Deschanel recently gave birth to her second child.

A representative for Zooey confirmed to People.com that the New Girl actress and her partner Jacob Pechenik recently welcomed a baby boy named Charlie Wolf Pechenik.

"Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family," her rep said in a statement.

A separate source also told the website the newborn arrived last week in Los Angeles.

They are also parents to daughter Elsie Otter, who was born in July 2015, shortly after Zooey and Jacob tied the knot in June 2015.

Her pregnancy, which was reported in January, was never confirmed but she also kept her first pregnancy quiet until Elsie was born.

The 37-year-old typically shies away from discussing her private life, but gushed about Elsie to U.S. chat show host Ellen DeGeneres in October.

"She says a lot of words but she's really obsessed with hats right now," Zooey smiled. "My mom wears hats a lot and we had dinner with her and as soon as my mom came out, my daughter said, 'Hat! Hat!' She wasn't wearing one... And then someone came into the restaurant wearing one and (Elsie) was like (points), 'HAT! HAT!' pointing across the restaurant."

Zooey was previously married to Death Cab For Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. They split in 2011.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Entertainment News

When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels

Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its wheels. But, it must be said, they did a terrible job in every other...
Katy Perry doesn’t ‘call out’ Taylor Swift on new album
Music
Katy Perry has denied claims she addresses her feud with Taylor...
People are now making clothes out of 99-cent IKEA bags
Galleries
Everybody seems to be jumping on the idea of turning the...
People are now making clothes out of 99-cent IKEA bags (2)
Galleries
There seems to be no limit to what people can make from...


40969
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
40415


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


40077
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada