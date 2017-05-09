George Clooney turns 56

Photo: All rights reserved. George Clooney

George Clooney's pregnant wife Amal treated the movie star to a surprise birthday party in the U.K. on Saturday to celebrate turning 56.

The British human rights attorney, who is expecting twins, had the couple's close friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber flown in from Los Angeles to help mark the occasion with a special dinner at their lavish estate, just outside of London.

According to E! Online, the event also doubled as a belated bash for George's business partner Rande, who turned 55 on 27 April, and helped the old pals continue their tradition of celebrating their birthdays together.

"Amal set it all up, and Rande and Cindy surprised George when he got home Saturday," a source says. "(Rande) came from around the bushes driving George's lawnmower and pulled up beside George's car, while Cindy was nearby in the garden cutting fresh flowers.

"George was totally surprised!"

The group was joined by a few other close friends for the weekend get-together, which featured cocktails made with George and Rande's Casamigos tequila brand.

"Amal had everyone come for dinner and to drink Casamigos," the insider adds. "She also had this great cake made replicating the Casamigos Tequila bars from their houses in Mexico."

Rande shared a photo of the birthday boys smiling beside their icing lookalikes on Instagram on Monday.

"Celebrating our Birthdays @casamigos style," he captioned the image. "Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends".

During Rande and Cindy's visit, George took the pair out for a boat ride on the River Thames, and pulled a funny face for the camera as the supermodel and her husband smiled in the background.

Posting the image on Instagram, Cindy quipped, "We can always count on him for the photobomb."

Amal was not featured in any of the photos posted on social media. She is due to give birth to the couple's first children in the coming weeks.

"Amal is due any day now. They're just waiting at this point," explains a source close to the couple. "Technically her due date is next month, but they expect the twins to come early. It's just a waiting game now."

The couple, which wed in 2014, went public with the pregnancy news in February.